Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu on cloud nine after winning first trophy in China

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu has shared his excitement after winning the CFA Super Cup in China with Wuhan Three Towns.

The Rio Ave striker, who is currently on loan at Wuhan Three Towns, netted the opener as his new club defeated Shandong Luneng 2-0 to win the first trophy of the season.

"What a way to start my adventure in China. CFA Super Cup Champions. First game, First goal, First trophy," an excited Yakubu posted on social media.

Yakubu scored after heading home ten minutes into the game from a S.H Wei cross. Wuhan Three Towns doubled their lead in the second half through Xie Pengfei.

He joined the Chinese outfit in February on a year loan deal from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave.

The striker is expected to lead Wuhan Three Towns to defend the title they won last season.

The Chinese Super League begins on April 15, 2023 with Wuhan Three Towns hosting Shanghai Port at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium.