Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu picks man of match award in Rio Ave win in League Cup

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was named man of the match after his splendid performance for Rio Ave in the Portuguese League Cup on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old prolific forward scored twice to ensure Rio Ave advanced to the next round of the League Cup with a 2-1 victory over SC Farense.

Yakubu scored a rebound to open the scoring of the match at the Estadio do Rio Ave in Vila do Conde in the 32nd minute.

Farense drew level in the 62nd minute when Malta international defender Zach Muscat scored the equalising goal.

Yakubu sealed the victory for Rio Ave to send them through to the next round of the League Cup after he converted a penalty kick ten minutes later.

Yakubu has been in superb form for Rio Ave this campaign having scored 8 goals and providing three assists in 14 matches in all competitions.