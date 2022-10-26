Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu reacts to Rio Ave's victory over Portimonense

Red-hot Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has expressed excitement after Rio Ave pipped Portimonense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Monday night.

The talented attacker played full throttle as compatriot Emmanuel Boateng scored the winner in the 1-0 victory at the Estadio Dos Arcos.

A delighted Yakubu wrote on social media:" Plus three points, we go again. Thank you for your support."

Yakubu has bagged 5 goals in ten games already this season and has been one of the players attracting the attention of Black Stars manager Otto Addo.

The 23-year-old has also delivered three assists in the ingoing campaign.

Yakubu joined Rio Ave on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window from Vitoria Guimaraes. He propelled Rio Ave to promotion after finishing the season as the club's top scorer.