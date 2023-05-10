Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores first goal in Chinese Super League

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored his very first goal in the Chinese Super League when Wuhan Three Towns held Henan Songshan Longmen at home on Tuesday.

Yakubu came off the bench to score in the dying embers of the match to rescue Three Towns from losing with the match ended 1-1 at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium.

Songshan Longmen opened the scoring of the matchday six fixture in the 20th minute after Huang Zichan put them ahead.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian was brought on in the 69th minute when he replaced Romania international midfielder Nicolae Stanciu.

Yakubu got the ball behind the net in the 90th minute with the equalising goal.

He has two goals in four appearances in all competitions since joining Three Towns from Portuguese side Rio Ave.