Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scores in Rio Ave defeat to Famalicao

Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave in the Portuguese Liga on Friday when they suffered a defeat to FC Famalicao.

Abdul-Aziz got his second goal in a row after getting the consolation as Rio Ave succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian converted a penalty kick to give the visitors the lead in the 14th minute of the encounter.

Famalicao drew level three minutes later through Venezuelan forward Jhonder Cadiz after connecting a pass from Brazilian player Sorriso

Cadiz scored again to secure the victory for the home side in the 66th minute after veteran midfielder Adrien Silva missed a penalty in stoppage-time for Rio Ave.

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng started the game for Rio Ave and lasted 70 minutes before he was replaced by Fabio Ronaldo.

Abdul-Aziz returned from his loan spell in China and has since scored twice in six appearances in the Portuguese top-flight.