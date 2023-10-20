Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu stars in Wuhan Three Town victory in China

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu was a standout performer as Wuhan Three Towns secured a 3-1 victory over Dalian Professional FC.

The match, held at the Dalian Suoyuwan Football Stadium, showcased a fierce battle between the two teams.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu started the game and exhibited his prowess for 76 minutes. His moment came in the 23rd minute when he calmly converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner, giving Wuhan Three Towns the lead.

Wuhan Three Towns continued their dominance with another goal in the 31st minute, courtesy of Davidson's left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Dalian Professional FC fought back, and César Manzoki pulled one back in the 42nd minute with a well-executed header, assisted by Borislav Tsonev.

In the 71st minute, Park Ji-Soo sealed the victory, making it 3-1 with a goal assisted by Yan Dinghao following a corner. The game saw its share of drama, with Wuhan Three Towns player Gao Zhunyi receiving a red card in the 84th minute.

The match ended with Wuhan Three Towns claiming a well-deserved victory, solidifying their position in the league.