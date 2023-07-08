Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu strikes for Wuhan Three Towns in China

Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu was on target as Wuhan Three Towns beat Changchun Yatai 2-1 in an exciting Chinese Super League clash on Saturday.

Before the game, both teams had a head-to-head record of one win each and no draws. Yakubu started the game and showcased his skills for the full 90 minutes. Wuhan Three Towns dominated possession throughout the match.

In the 68th minute, Wuhan Three Towns took the lead when Davidson converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner of the net. The home team seemed to be in control.

However, Changchun Yatai responded swiftly in the 71st minute as Wang Jinxian found the back of the net with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box. Cui Qi provided the assist for the equalizing goal.

The game took another twist in the 85th minute when Abdul Aziz Yakubu stepped up and confidently converted a penalty, securing the victory.

The goal marked Yakubu's fourth in the last three matches, highlighting his impressive form. The former Estoril striker has been a key contributor to his team's recent success.