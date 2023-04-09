GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu wins first trophy in China with Wuhan Three Towns

Published on: 09 April 2023
Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu wins first trophy in China with Wuhan Three Towns

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu inspired Wuhan Three Towns FC to victory in the CFA Super Cup. 

The Chinese champions defeated the FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng to claim the Super Cup on Saturday.

Yakubu scored the opener in his first game for the club after heading home ten minutes into the game from a S.H Wei cross.

Wuhan Three Towns doubled their lead in the second half through Xie Pengfei.

Yakubu joined the Chinese outfit in February on a year loan deal from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave.

The striker is expected to lead Wuhan Three Towns to defend the title they won last season.

The Chinese Super League begins on April 15, 2023 with Wuhan Three Towns hosting Shanghai Port at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more