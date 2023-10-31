Ghanaian forward Alfredo Agyeman makes SPFL team of the week in Scotland

Ghanaian forward Alfredo Agyeman has named in the Scottish Professional Football League team of the week following his blistering performance for Falkirk FC over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian netted a brace to inspire Falkirk's 3-0 victory over Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League One last Saturday at the Falkirk Stadium.

Agyeman opened the scoring of the match as early as the 3rd minute after connecting a pinpoint cross from Calvin Miller following a corner-kick.

The Italian-born Ghanaian doubled the lead for the home side after 20 minutes when he calmly converted a headed pass from defender Liam Henderson.

Coll Donaldson rounded off the victory for Falkirk when he got on the scoresheet in the 39th minute.

Agyeman has been in impressive form for Falkirk since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. He has 4 goals and two assists in 10 games so far in the Scottish League One.

Below is the team of week 11 of the Scottish Professional Football League: