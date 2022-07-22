Ghanaian forward Ansgar Knauff makes injury return for Frankfurt

Ghanaian forward Ansgar Knauff has joined Eintracht Frankfurt for preseason after returning from injury.

The Dortmund winger on loan to Frankfurt got injured in the first preseason game against Linz and Torino.

The 20-year-old injured his pelvis and has missed the most part of preseason training.

Knauff trained with club on Thursday morning due to the hot temperature in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt as champions of the Europa League are preparing ahead of the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Real Madrid next month in Helsinki.

Striker Raffael Borré now revealed in the "Bild" that there is a hair bet: "Well, if we win against Real, we'll all dye our hair."