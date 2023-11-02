Ghanaian forward Ansgar Knauff's late goal secures victory for Eintracht Frankfurt in DFB Pokal

German-Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff made a significant impact in Eintracht Frankfurt's Round 2 DFB Pokal match against Viktoria Köln 1904.

Despite starting as a second-half substitute for Jens Petter Hauge in the 64th minute, Knauff managed to find the back of the net, securing a 2-0 away win for Frankfurt.

Frankfurt advanced to the next round of the cup competition following Wednesday's victory.

The victory was achieved through goals scored in both halves, with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri netting the opener just 14 minutes into the game.

Knauff's decisive goal came in stoppage time, connecting from Paxten Aaronson to seal the win for the visitors at Sportpark Höhenberg.

The 21-year-old forward has three goals in 7 appearances in German Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal this season.