Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar departs Brisbane Roar after impressive short spell

Brisbane Roar have officially announced the departure of Ghanaian attacker Asumah Abubakar, drawing the curtain on a brief yet thrilling chapter in the club’s recent history.

The 28-year-old forward leaves after a standout short-term stint that injected fresh energy into the Roar’s attack and helped steer the club clear of a wooden spoon finish in the 2024-25 A-League season.

The former Portugal youth international arrived in February from Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich and wasted little time making his mark. In just 11 appearances, he contributed four goals and two assists, showcasing his ability to change games with pace, power, and precision.

His impact went beyond the stat sheet, bringing urgency and confidence to a Roar side that had struggled for rhythm before his arrival.

Following Abubakar’s inclusion, Brisbane enjoyed a significant uptick in form - registering four wins and three draws in their final 10 matches.

The club's resurgence was a testament to his influence, both as a goal threat and as a team player.

Despite being offered a lucrative multi-year contract extension, Abubakar has opted to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

His decision marks the seventh departure from the Roar squad this off-season, but his brief time in Queensland will be remembered fondly.