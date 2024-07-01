Ghanaian forward Augustine Boakye heading to French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne

Ghanaian forward Augustine Boakye is poised to join French Ligue 1 club AS Saint-Etienne from Wolfsberger AC ahead of the new campaign, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The club is working to secure Boakye on a permanent contract, signalling their intent to bolster their squad.

Medical checks for the impending deal are scheduled for Wednesday, paving the way for an official signing.

Wolfsberger stands to gain approximately 5 million euros from the transfer, highlighting the significance of this move for both clubs.

Boakye, a 23-year-old forward, has made a name for himself in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists in 27 appearances this season.

His impressive performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of Saint-Etienne, who aims to add his talents to their squad.

The potential acquisition of Boakye reflects Saint-Etienne's proactive approach to strengthening their squad after returning to the French elite division.

The move to Saint-Etienne will be a significant step forward for Boakye, offering him the opportunity to showcase his skills in a top-tier league.

With his talent and experience, Boakye is expected to make a valuable contribution to his new team.