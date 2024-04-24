Ghanaian forward Augustine Boakye scores as Wolfsberger AC beat Austria Lustenau

Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Augustine Boakye netted his seventh goal of the campaign to inspire Wolfsberger AC to victory over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the titanic encounter five minutes after the break following a barren first half at the Planet Pure Stadium.

Lukas Fridrikas levelled for the host with 13 minutes remaining but the visitors snatched a late winner through Thierno Ballo.

Boakye has been a pivotal player for Wolfsberger as they battle for survival in the relegation play-offs.

The victory over Austria Lustenau sees Wolfsberger climb to second in the play-off table.

The former WAFA midfielder moved to Austria in 2018, and has since become a key cog in the Lustenau team.