Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian forward Augustine Boakye scores as Wolfsberger AC beat Austria Lustenau

Published on: 24 April 2024
Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Augustine Boakye netted his seventh goal of the campaign to inspire Wolfsberger AC to victory over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the titanic encounter five minutes after the break following a barren first half at the Planet Pure Stadium.

Lukas Fridrikas levelled for the host with 13 minutes remaining but the visitors snatched a late winner through Thierno Ballo.

Boakye has been a pivotal player for Wolfsberger as they battle for survival in the relegation play-offs.

The victory over Austria Lustenau sees Wolfsberger climb to second in the play-off table.

The former WAFA midfielder moved to Austria in 2018, and has since become a key cog in the Lustenau team.

