Ghanaian forward Awisome Fumador joins Ugandan giants Vipers SC

Former Ebusua Dwarfs and Berekum Chelsea striker, Awisome Fumador has completed his move to Ugandan club Vipers SC.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the CAF Champions League campaigners.

“I’m really glad to be here. It’s going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to give my best and get through the levels," he told the club's official website.

The Ghanaian attacker is expected to strengthen the attack of Vipers ahead of the start of the new season, with continental football at stake.

Fumador enjoyed a successful time in the Ghana Premier League, playing for the likes of Dwarfs, Elmina Sharks and Berekum Chelsea.

The move to Vipers is seen as a huge step in his career as he starts a new adventure abraod.

Meanwhile, he becomes Vipers eight signing, joining Ekbad, Giancarlo Rodriguez, Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo alias Tinga, Richard Matovu, David Bagoole, Grant Matsiko and Paul Patrick Mbowa.