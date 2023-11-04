Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu ends Chinese Super League season as Wuhan Three Towns top scorer

Ghanaian forward, Abdul Aziz Yakubu emerged Wuhan Three Towns' top scorer in the Chinese Super League after scoring in the final game of the season against Changchun Yatai.

The Rio Ave loanee ended the season with 15 goals and an assist in 23 league games.

Yakubu also scored three goals in the AFC Champions League and two in the Chinese FA. He was also on target in the Chinese Super Cup, which was his first for the club.

The prolific scorer joined the Chinese outfit in January on loan from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave, and could make the move a permanent one following negotiations between the two clubs.

Yakubu started his career with Charity Stars in Ghana before moving to Portugal to join Vizela in 2016.

He also featured for Vitoria Guimaraes B and Estoril Praia before joining Rio Ave in 2021.