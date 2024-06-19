Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu joins Japanese side Shimizu S-Pulse

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has completed his move to Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse.

The 25-year-old inked a deal to join Shimizu S-Pulse on a permanent contract from Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Yakubu is expected to arrive in Japan this week, where he will undergo medical before putting pen to pen to sign his contract.

"Hello everyone. I'm Aziz Yakubu. I'm very happy to be a part of the S-Pulse family. I'm looking forward to the new challenges that lie ahead. I'll do my best to contribute to the club's goal of returning to J1. See you at the stadium," he said after the move was confirmed.

The prolific scorer returns to Asia after spending most of 2023 in China, featuring for former champions Wuhan Three Lions.

He moved to Portugal to join FC Vizela before later joining Vitoria Guimaraes, who are expected to receive part of the transfer fee to Shimizu.

Yakubu also had spells at Estoril before his permanent move to Rio Ave.