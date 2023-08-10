GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu nets ninth league goal as Wuhan Three Lions beat Henan Songshan

Published on: 10 August 2023
Ghanaian forward, Abdul Aziz Yakubu continued his red-hot form in the Chinese Super League after netting his ninth goal of the campaign in the victory over Henan Songshan Longsmen. 

The Rio Ave loanee gave the Chinese champions the lead just two minutes after Songshan Longsmen had levelled a first half lead from Nicolae Stanciu. Yakubu fired home from close range after the Songshan goalie punched a ferocious strike into the striker's path.

Djordje Denic levelled for the visitors again with 25 minutes remaining.

However, Wuhan Three Lions produced a strong finish to add two more goals with a brace from Marcao.

"Believe, we keep going. Plus three points," write the prolific scorer on Instagram.

The Tamale-born forward has now scored 12 goals across all competitions for the Chinese club.

He is expected to return to Portugal at the end of the year, when his loan contract expires.

