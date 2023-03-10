Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu poised to make a mark in China after Wuhan Three Towns move

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has reacted to his move to China after completing his switch to Wuhan Three Towns FC.

The 24-year-old joined the 2022 Chinese Super League champions on a year loan deal from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave for a reported 1 million Euros.

Yakubu, who has already started training ahead of his debut for Wuhan Three Towns, keeps his goal the same.

"New colours, same mission, Wuhan Three Towns," he wrote on Twitter.

Wuhan Three Towns could make the move a permanent one at the end of the deal.

Yakubu has been Rio Ave's top scorer in the Portuguese league this season, netting seven goals before leaving for Asia.

He was close to joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the winter transfer window, but the move fell through over health concerns.

Yakubu has been a key figure at Rio Ave in the last two seasons, helping the club gain promotion last year as he completed the campaign as top scorer.

He previously played for Vitoria Guimaraes and Estoril in Portugal.