Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu returns to action for Rio Ave after botched Al Ahly move

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu made a return to action for Rio Ave after his move to Al Ahly collapsed.

The 24-year-old was on the verge of joining the Egyptian giants on a 2.5 million Euro deal, but the move fell through over medical concerns.

Yakubu rejoined the Portuguese side last week and was a second half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Pacos Ferreira.

The red-hot forward replaced Leonardo Acevedo after the break, but Nigel Thomas' 35th minute strike was enough for the visitors.

"We keep going. Alhamdulilah," wrote the forward after the game.

Yakubu has been in prolific form for the Primeira Liga outfit this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 15 games.

His return is a major boost for Rio Ave as their continue their quest for survival.

Meanwhile, the former Vitoria Guimaraes player has a poor history with injuries after his move to Azerbaijani giants Qarabag failed due to fitness concerns.

The Tamale-born forward suffered a serious injury during his time with Vizela in 2019.

Despite the setbacks, the talented forward has been in fine for Rio Ave this season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. He has scored eights goals in the league for Rio Ave.

Yakubu led Rio Ave to promotion from the second-tier league after finishing the campaign as the club's top scorer.