Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu's move to Al Ahly in limbo after failing first medical

Ghanaian forward Aziz Yakubu has reportedly failed initial medical tests ahead of his move from Rio Ave to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The 24-year-old is expected to join the African heavyweights in a deal worth around 2.5 million Euros, but the move seems to have hit a snag.

Yakubu will undergo further tests before Al Ahly will decide on completing the deal or not.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes player has a poor history with injuries after his move to Azerbaijani giants Qarabag failed due to similar setbacks.

The Tamale-born forward suffered a serious injury during his time with Vizela in 2019.

Despite the injury concerns, the talented forward has been in fine for Rio Ave this season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. He has scored eights goals in the league for Rio Ave.

Yakubu led Rio Ave to promotion from the second-tier league after finishing the campaign as the club's top scorer.