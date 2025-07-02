Ghanaian forward Baba Zakari joins Portuguese club SC Salgueiros

SC Salgueiros have added firepower to their squad with the signing of Ghanaian striker Baba Zakari ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Portuguese club shared the news through their official social media channels, welcoming the forward who previously featured for Amarante and Belenense during the last transfer period.

“Baba Zakari signs for Willows!!! ðŸ”´âšª The forward of 26 who in the transfer period represented Amarante and Belenense will represent SC Salgueiros in the season 25/26! Welcome Zakari!”

The club’s faithful will be hoping Zakari’s arrival brings more goals and attacking presence as Salgueiros prepare for a fresh start in the new season.

Zakari brings with him a mix of experience and hunger, having competed in Portugal's lower divisions. His versatility and ability to stretch defenses could prove vital in Salgueiros’ push for promotion.

With pre-season preparations underway, all eyes will now be on how quickly the Ghanaian forward adapts to his new environment and begins delivering results.