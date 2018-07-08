Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong joins El-Geish on loan from Zamalek

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Aheampong is set to join Egyptian Premier League side Tala’a El-Geish on loan from Zamalek, the club has confirmed.

The former Kotoko forward joined the White Castles during the 2017-2018 season from El-Dakhleya but failed to establish himself in the starting line-up, despite scoring two goals in six games.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Petrojet, where he played ten games but failed to score any goals and provided just one assist.

Acheampong becomes the club’s latest major signing after deals for Ahmed Gaaafar, Ahmed Semy, Islam Serry, and Mohamed Aboul-Magd.

He will also now be the second striker that Zamalek have sent on loan this summer after they loaned-out Egypt’s Bassem Morsi to Greek side AE Larissa.

El-Geish wanted to bolster their squad after a disappointing campaign, which saw them finish 13th in the Egyptian Premier League.