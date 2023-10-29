Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng leads Al Ittihad to victory with a goal in Egyptian Premier League

Ghanaian attacker Benjamin Bernard Boateng was on target again in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday when Al Ittihad Alexandra saw off Arab Contractors.

Al Ittihad came from a goal down to earn a crucial 3-2 victory in the matchday 5 encounter at the Borg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandra.

Defender Ahmed Alaa Eldin gave Contractors an early lead in the match just minutes from the kickoff whistle.

Angola international striker Agostinho Cristovao Mabululu drew the home side level a few minutes later after being set up by Karim El Deeb.

Boateng got Al Ittihad into the lead for the first time in the match in the 21 minutes when he connected a pass from El Deeb.

Contractors restored parity moments later after defender Mahmoud Shabana scored an own goal.

Al Ittihad sealed the victory in the dying embers of the match when Islam Abou-Salima scored the winning goal in the 87th minute with Mabululu providing the assist.

Former Bechem United midfielder Moro Salifu featured for Al Ittihad, lasting the entire duration of the match.

The former Elmina Sharks FC player has now netted two goals in four appearances in the Egyptian top league this season.