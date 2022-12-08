Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng nets first goal of the season in the Egyptian Premier League

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng scored his first goal of the season in the Egyptian Premier League on Thursday afternoon when Smouha SC lost at home.

Smouha suffered a 2-1 defeat at home at the Alexandria Stadium to newly-promoted Aswan SC in a matchday six fixture.

Boateng scored the opening goal of the match to put Smouha ahead as early as the 7th minute after beautiful exchanges.

Aswan drew level in the 15th minute through Egyptian forward Mohamed Hamdi Zaki after he was set up by Mohamed Nagy.

Hamdi Zaki scored again to put Aswan in front for the first time in the game and eventually won the game for the visitors seven minutes from the break.

Boateng, 22, is on a season-long loan from Al Ittihad Alexandria and has scored once after four appearances this campaign.

The former Elmina Sharks FC player scored 6 goals in 29 matches in his first ever season in the Egyptian Premier League last term playing Al Ittihad.