Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng opens scoring account in Egyptian Premier League

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng registered his first goal of the season in the Egyptian Premier League when Al Ittihad Alexandra drew with Baladiyat El Mahalla on Saturday.

Al Ittihad rallied from two goals down to earn a point from the game, which ended 2-2 against the newly-promoted side at the El Mahalla Stadium.

Egyptian midfielder Hossam Ashraf scored the first goal of the game to put Baladiyat ahead after 13 minutes.

Baladiyat doubled their advantage in the 39th minute through midfielder Hossam Hassan before Boateng pulled one back for Al Ittihad in the additional minutes of the first period.

Al Ittihad completed the comeback with nine minutes remaining in the match with defender Islam Abou-Salima getting the equalising goal.

Ghanaian midfielder Moro Salifu was not named in the match squad for Al Ittihad due to a suspension.

The former Elmina Sharks FC has a goal in three appearances since the beginning of 2023-24 campaign.