Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng scores fourth goal of the season in Egyptian Premier League

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng was on target for the fourth time this season in the Egyptian Premier League when Smouha SC drew at away at Aswan SC.

The former Elmina Sharks player scored the opening goal to put Smouha ahead in the 37th minute at the Aswan stadium on Tuesday night after receiving a ball from goalkeeper Omar Salah.

The round 23 fixture ended 1-1 at full-time as the home side got the equalising goal in stoppage time through forward Mohamed Hamdi Zaki.

Boateng was replaced in the 79th minute with Guinean forward Alya Sylla after the Ghanaian received a yellow around the same time.

The draw takes Smouha one step up on the league standings to the 10th position with 28 points while Aswan maintained their 12th position 27 points.

Boateng has scored four goals in 21 appearances in the Egyptian top league this season. He is on loan from Al Ittihad Alexandria.