Ghanaian forward Benjamin Eli Agbeko has joined Portuguese side Associação Recreativa São Martinho on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has joined the lower division side on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Valadares Gaia FC.

Agbeko previously played for local side Liberty Professional and Mighty Jet.

He is expected to be key for his new side this season.