Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh grabs winner for Sparta Prague in Czech top flight league

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh netted the only goal for Sparta Prague’s win over Banik Ostrava in the Czech top flight league at Městský stadion – Vítkovice Aréna on Monday evening.

Sparta battered their opponents in the opening minutes of the game but failed to translate their dominance into goals as the first half ended in a stalemate.

With the match looking increasingly like ending in a draw, Tetteh tuck home beautifully in the 77th minute to hand his side the needed maximum points.

The 21-year-old picked a booking but completed full throttle of action for the Prague giants.