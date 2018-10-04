Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh named Sparta Prague player of the month

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh has been named AC Sparta Prague's player for the month of September following his stupendous performances in the Czech top flight league.

The 21 year old has been on a good run of form scoring three times in the month of September including a brace against Liberec, with the other against Banik.

Tetteh's incredible displays in the Czech league has seen Sparta Prague sit comfortably on third place just a point behind joint leaders Slavia Praha and Viktoria Plzen.

The former Black Satellites forward joined Sparta Prague from Bohemians this season and his tremendous performances has seen him join a group of best players in the league.

After being named the player of the month, the ex-Dreams FC forward posted on Social Media to express his excitement on receiving their accolade.

"Thank God for this great award can’t express my feelings for being elected as player of the month of September ...thanks to my teammates,family and friends...the best of God is yet to come," he posted on Facebook.

Tetteh has now scored five goals in 10 games in the top flight league for Sparta Prague.

Sparta Prague will next travel to play Sigma on Saturday before the international break.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin