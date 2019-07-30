Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh scores to earn point for Sparta Prague in Czech

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh scored to help Sparta Prague earn an important away draw against SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice in the Czech top flight league.

Tetteh replaced Martin Hasek in the second half with the Maroons two goals down to help them claw back the deficit and draw 2-2.

The home side took a first half two goal lead, after Ivan Schranz opened the scoring just 4 minutes into the game before Jiri Kladrubsky made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

However, Tetteh's introduction after the break seemed to have injected some fire power in Sparta's attack.

Guelor Kanga pulled one back four minutes after the break before the former Dreams FC forward ensured the traveling side sneaked a point back home.

Tetteh has been on the radar of several clubs in Europe and in January Wolves were reported to be preparing a bid for the lanky attacker.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin