Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh second highest scorer in Czech Republic after first round

Prolific Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh finished the first round of the Czech top flight league as the second highest scorer.

The former Ghana U-20 striker has been on red-hot form since arriving at Slavia Prague, propelling the club to the top of the table after fifteen games.

Tetteh has scored eight goals in 15 games, and is behind Nikolaj Komličenko of Mlada Boleslav, who has 12 goals so far.

The striker's exhilarating form has seen him emerge on the radar of several top sides in Europe and his manager Pavel Zika fears the Czech's might lose him.

"Benjamin has found himself in the viewpoint of foreign clubs," he said.

The 21 year old joined Standard Liege after leaving Ghanaian side Dreams FC, before playing on loan at Slavacko and Bohemians.

He joined Slavia Prague following his exploits with Bohemians 1905.