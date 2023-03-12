Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh suffers hamstring injury again

Hull City's hopes for the remainder of the season have suffered a major setback as striker Benjamin Tetteh suffered a hamstring injury in the team's recent Championship game against Coventry City.

The 25-year-old had to be substituted after just 24 minutes of play, leaving the pitch clutching his right hamstring.

This latest setback is another blow for Tetteh, who has already endured a tough season with multiple injuries. The former Yeni Malatyspor forward had only recently returned to full fitness and spoke of his relief at being able to play again, only days before this latest setback.

Hull City manager, Liam Rosenior, has expressed his disappointment at losing Tetteh again, describing the injury as devastating for both the player and the club. The extent of the injury is yet to be determined, leaving the team and its supporters anxious as they await further news.

Tetteh's absence will be felt by the Tigers as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League. Despite this latest setback, the team will be hoping to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures and secure a place in the top flight of English football.