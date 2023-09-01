GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison completes transfer to Moroccan club AS FAR Rabat

Published on: 01 September 2023
Ghanaian attacker Bernard Morrison has completed his move to Moroccan champions AS FAR Rabat to reunite with former coach Nasreddine Nabi as we revealed weeks ago.

Nabi, who recently joined FAR after leaving Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC recommended the signing of Morrison ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian has signed a one-year contract with the Moroccan champions on a free transfer after leaving Young Africans at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

He made six appearances and scored once for Young Africans in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where he reached the finals, losing to Algerian side USM Alger.

Morrison also played a significant role in helping the Citizens to defend the Tanzanian Premier League title.

The former Heart of Lions and AshantiGold SC player came close to signing for Tanzanian side Singida Fountain Gate, but the deal fell through along the line.

Morrison has previously played for South African giants Orlando Pirates, Congolese side AS Vita Club, and Simba SC, bitterest rivals of Young Africans

