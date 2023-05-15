Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison helps Yanga SC win Tanzanian Premier League

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison has won the Tanzanian Premier League with Yanga SC over the weekend as they beat Dodoma Jiji.

The 29-year-old was signed by Yanga from Simba in July 2022 and has proven to be an efficient addition to the team, helping them win the league title with two games to spare.

Yanga SC currently leads the league table with 74 points, with their closest rivals Simba having 67 points, as the season draws to a close. Morrison made 16 league appearances and also featured four times in Yanga's African campaign, scoring one goal.

Morrison's performance has been instrumental in Yanga's success this season, and his contributions have not gone unnoticed by the team and fans alike. His consistency and talent have earned him respect in the Tanzanian football scene and have solidified his position as a valuable member of the team.

Morrison expressed his joy and gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Yanga's success, stating that winning the league title was a significant achievement for him and the team. With his future looking bright, Morrison will continue to work hard and aim for more success in his football career.