Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey bags fifth league goal in Ludogorets win against Hebar

Published on: 30 October 2023
Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey notched his fifth league goal of the season, contributing to Ludogorets' ascent in the Bulgarian League standings on Sunday.

The 26-year-old swiftly gave his team the lead against Hebar Pazardzhik at their home ground with a well-executed strike from inside the 18-yard box, only 11 minutes into the match.

Tekpetey's goal paved the way for Ludogorets to lead 2-0 at halftime, with Aslak Witry doubling the advantage in the 37th minute.

Despite playing in midweek, the Ghanaian was substituted in the 64th minute, just before Ludogorets added a third goal to their tally.

With this performance, Tekpetey has now accumulated five goals and two assists in 11 league appearances this season.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

