Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey bags fifth league goal in Ludogorets win against Hebar

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey notched his fifth league goal of the season, contributing to Ludogorets' ascent in the Bulgarian League standings on Sunday.

The 26-year-old swiftly gave his team the lead against Hebar Pazardzhik at their home ground with a well-executed strike from inside the 18-yard box, only 11 minutes into the match.

Tekpetey's goal paved the way for Ludogorets to lead 2-0 at halftime, with Aslak Witry doubling the advantage in the 37th minute.

Despite playing in midweek, the Ghanaian was substituted in the 64th minute, just before Ludogorets added a third goal to their tally.

With this performance, Tekpetey has now accumulated five goals and two assists in 11 league appearances this season.