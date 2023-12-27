Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey commissions water project to aid community in Central Region

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Tekpetey has commissioned a mechanised borehole in the town of Gomoa Olefreku in the Central Region of Ghana. The water project, undertaken as part of Tekpetey's foundation initiatives, aims to alleviate the struggles faced by the community in sourcing clean water.

The commissioning held on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, was marked by Tekpetey's expressions of joy and the community's elation at the prospect of having consistent access to clean water.

The Ludogorets forward emphasised the positive impact such initiatives can have on the lives of people, stating that the community had endured years of hardship in obtaining quality water.

"We had a successful program, and what really matters is the impact that we are making in the lives of people. You could see how happy they were. For the past years, they’ve suffered for good water, and you can see how excited they are now," Tekpetey shared.

The water project is part of a broader initiative by Bernard Tekpetey's foundation to construct mechanised boreholes and water systems for communities facing water scarcity. Tekpetey expressed his excitement about the positive change brought to Gomoa Olefreku and revealed plans to replicate such projects in other struggling communities.

"We just pray that anybody who is going to drink this water will be healed through God. This is a big blessing not only to me but to the town itself," Tekpetey added.

He emphasized the importance of making a positive impact on society and highlighted the foundation's theme for the year, derived from 1 Timothy 1:5, focusing on charity and love.

His outstanding form for Ludogorets has earned him a spot in Ghana’s provisional 55-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking a significant achievement after being overlooked in the past.

Ghana are set to camp in South Africa ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast with the squad expected to be trimmed to 27 players or less for the AFCON.