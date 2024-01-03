Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey contemplates departure from Ludogorets in January transfer window

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey has revealed the possibility of leaving Bulgarian giants Ludogorets during the ongoing January transfer window.

The former Schalke 04 attacker, who joined Ludogorets in 2021, has become a pivotal player for the team.

The 26-year-old striker has been in scintillating form this season, bagging 11 goals and providing 7 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. Tekpetey's stellar performances have attracted attention from several clubs, sparking speculation about a potential move in the current transfer window.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Tekpetey hinted at the prospect of departing Ludogorets, expressing his desire for competition.

“I can’t say I will stay at Ludogorets because I am a player who always wants competition. We are working and looking forward to securing a move from the club in the January transfer window. But if I’m unable to leave, I will help the team to fight to play in the Champions League at the end,” he stated.

Despite missing out on the final cut for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Tekpetey remains focused on his career and is open to exploring new opportunities to further develop as a player.

As the transfer window unfolds, football enthusiasts await updates on Bernard Tekpetey's future, with potential moves generating interest across the football landscape.