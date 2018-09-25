Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey dreams of playing in Bundesliga with SC Paderborn

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey says his dream is to help SC Paderborn secure promotion to the German Bundesliga this season.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in six appearances as Paderborn sit seventh on Bundesliga 2 table, three points adrift of the qualification mark.

Tekpetey joined Paderborn from Schalke04 in the summer.

"I knew this was a good place for young players," says Tekpetey. "This club is like a family."

"My dream is to go up in the Bundesliga with Paderborn."

His career is also closely followed by FC Schalke because the Royal Blues have secured a buyback option.