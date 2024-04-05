Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey named in Team of the Week for Bulgarian First Professional League

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has been recognised for his outstanding performance in Sofascore's Bulgarian First Professional League Team of the Week following his remarkable display in the recent midweek fixtures.

The match kicked off on a promising note for the home side, as Bernard Tekpetey, alongside Kwadwo Duah and Kelian van der Kaap, orchestrated an impressive play that led to Ruan opening the scoring just three minutes into the game.

Maintaining their dominance, Ludogorets came close to doubling their lead in the tenth minute, although Ruan narrowly missed the target with his close-range shot. Levski Sofia, however, managed to level the score in the 17th minute through Marin Petkov. Nevertheless, Ludogorets quickly regained their lead shortly after halftime, with Georgi Terziev finding the back of the net.

In the second half, Ludogorets extended their advantage, with Piotrwski scoring before Duah secured the victory in the 64th minute. Tekpetey, the Ghanaian striker, further contributed to Ludogorets' success by capitalizing on a swift counter-attack and an assist from Piotrwski, securing Ludogorets' fourth goal.

The triumph was completed in the 95th minute when Caio Vidal added Ludogorets' fifth goal, sealing a resounding victory for the home team.

Tekpetey's exceptional performance adds to his impressive season statistics, having featured in 24 games, scoring eight goals, and providing three assists in the Bulgarian top flight.

His stellar contribution continues to elevate Ludogorets' performance in the league, highlighting his importance to the team's success.