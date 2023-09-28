Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey reacts to Ludogorets' draw in Bulgarian top-flight league

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey shared his thoughts on Ludogorets' 1-1 draw against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top-flight league, expressing his sentiments after the Wednesday encounter.

The 26-year-old showcased his scoring prowess by notching his fourth goal of the season, swiftly making an impact within the first 10 minutes of the match.

Tekpetey's remarkable display of skill and precision found the back of the net, eliciting a jubilant response from the stadium.

Despite their domination throughout much of the game, Ludogorets couldn't add to their goal tally. In the second half, their missed opportunities came back to haunt them.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv managed to level the score with a mere four minutes remaining, courtesy of a goal from Petar Andreev.

Following the match, the former Schalke 04 forward took to his social media platform to share his emotions, writing, "If you keep working at it, if you keep moving forward, you will achieve what you want. Focus on the next."

Tekpetey's commitment to progress and determination is evident in his words, demonstrating his dedication to the game.