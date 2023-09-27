Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey scores as Ludogorets held in Bulgaria

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey continues to impress, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess for Ludogorets in their 1-1 draw against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgaria First League on Tuesday.

In a bright start for Ludogorets, Tekpetey wasted no time making an impact, opening the scoring in the first 10 minutes of the match. The Ghanaian attacker displayed his skill and precision, finding the back of the net to send the stadium into a frenzy.

Despite dominating the game for much of the match, Ludogorets couldn't add to their tally, and in the second half, they paid the price. Lokomotiv Plovdiv managed to level the score with just four minutes remaining in the game, thanks to a goal from Petar Andreev.

The match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. Tekpetey's goal marked his fourth in the league and his eighth in all competitions this season, including goals in the Europa League and Champions League qualifying matches.

Tekpetey's consistent goal-scoring form is a testament to his talent and contribution to Ludogorets' performance in various competitions.