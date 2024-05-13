Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey secures fourth consecutive league title with Ludogorets

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Tekpetey has made history once again as he helps his team, PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, secure their fourth consecutive league title in the Bulgarian league.

Ludogorets sealed their 13th league title with three matches remaining last Saturday after overcoming CSKA Sofia with a comfortable 3-1 victory.

The 26-year-old forward has been a vital part of Ludogorets’ success over the past four years, consistently delivering outstanding performances on the field.

This season, the former Black Stars forward has contributed an impressive total of 15 goals, with 10 of them being scored by him and 5 assists to his name.

This makes him the third-highest scorer on his team, behind Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah and Polish striker Jakub Piotrowski.

Tekpetey joined the team in the 2021-22 season from the German club Schalke 04 after a successful loan spell in the previous season and has never looked back since.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with many football pundits and fans of the Bulgarian league singing his praises.

Tekpetey has become a fan favourite at Ludogorets, with supporters often seen donning his jersey and chanting his name at matches.

As Ludogorets celebrate their fourth consecutive league title, Tekpetey's contributions to the team’s success cannot be overlooked.