Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey wins Bulgarian League to complete 'double' with Ludogorets

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has completed a double with PFC Ludogorets Razgrad after they they won the Bulgarian Parva Liga title for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

Ludogorets claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cherno More in the final match of the campaign to clinch the Bulgarian championship for the 12th time in their history.

They have also won the Bulgarian league title for a record 12th consecutive time.

Argentinian forward Matias Tissera scored the only goal of the match when he got the ball behind the net five minutes into the second half.

Tekpetey was introduced in the game in the 85th minute when he replaced Bulgaria international midfielder Kirin Despodov.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian made 27 appearances in total for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top-flight this season, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists in the process.

Ludogorets finished the season as champions after amassing 85 points from 35 matches, scoring 81 goals and conceded 27 times.

The Eagles lifted the Bulgarian Cup trophy a fortnight ago when they beat CSKA 1948 Sofia in the final.