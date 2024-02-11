Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey wins Bulgarian Super Cup with Ludogorets

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey celebrated a hard-fought victory with Ludogorets in the Bulgarian Super Cup final against CSKA Sofia on Saturday.

Tekpetey played for 69 minutes before being replaced by Brazilian forward Ryan Cruz.

The match was locked at 1-1 after regulation time, forcing a tense penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Ludogorets took the lead through Olivier Verdon's penalty conversion in the tenth minute, but CSKA Sofia's Nedeljko Piscevic levelled the score in the second half.

Both teams showed caution in their play initially, with Ludogorets controlling possession but struggling to create clear-cut chances.

However, the match gained intensity as CSKA Sofia pushed for an equaliser, ultimately resulting in a penalty shootout.

Tekpetey's side emerged victorious 4-2 with Swiss-Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah scoring the first spot kick for Ludogorets.

This is the third time Tekpetey has won the Bulgarian Super Cup, having previously lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2020.