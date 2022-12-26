GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante gets 5th goal of the season in West Brom away win in Bristol

Published on: 26 December 2022
Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante netted his fifth goal of the season in the English Championship on Boxing Day as West Brom beat Bristol City.

Thomas-Asante came from the bench to round off the victory for the Baggies as they claimed a 2-0 win at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on Monday afternoon.

West Brom coming from a defeat in their last game looked to bounce back in the matchday 24 fixture.

The visitors scored the opening goal of the match through midfielder Matt Phillips after he was played through by defender Connor Townsend.

Substitute Thomas-Asante sealed the win for West Brom fifteen minutes from full-time after he combined with Tom Rogic to double the advantage.

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo was introduced in the game in the 79th for the hosts as he replaced teenager Alex Scott.

West Brom move to the 12th position on the Championship standings leaving City at the 18th position with just two points above the relegation zone.

The England-born Ghanaian attacker has now bagged five goals in 16 appearances in the English second-tier this campaign.

