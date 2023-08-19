Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante nets first goal of the season as West Brom draw at Leeds United

English-born Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante has opened his goal-scoring account for the new season in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Leeds United.

The 24-year-old profited from a defensive mishap following a brilliant corner to give West Bromwich Albion an early second-half lead.

The visitors failed to leave Elland Road with all three points after Luke Ayling scored late to earned the host a point.

Thomas-Asante was replaced by Josh Maja with 15 minutes remaining.

“However it goes in, as long as it helps the team and adds to the tally, I’ll take it however it comes," said Thomas-Asante after the game.

“I ran off and thought everybody knew it was mine, and then I turned around and he (Jayson Molumby) was celebrating, arms out and whatnot. I had to add a bit more sauce to the celebration for a second!

“In the end I made it clear that it was mine, he wasn’t too happy, but the rest of the boys were alright."