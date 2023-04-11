Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante nets sixth goal of the season as West Brom draw against QPR

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante registered his name on the scorers sheet after finding the back of the net in West Bromwich Albion's draw at home against Queens Park Rangers.

Thomas-Asante ended his mini goal drought after breaking the deadlock early in the 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

The 24-year-old pounced onto a John Swift pass in the tenth minute to open the scoring after a blistering start by the host.

Three minutes later Semi Ajayi doubled the lead for the Baggies.

However, Lyndon Dykes responded for the visitors after 22 minutes with a fine finish before veteran forward Chris Martin levelled the scores after the break.

Thomas-Asante, who joined West Brom in the summer transfer window, has now scored six goals in the English Championship. He also has two goals to his credit in the FA Cup.