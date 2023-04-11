GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante nets sixth goal of the season as West Brom draw against QPR

Published on: 11 April 2023
Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante nets sixth goal of the season as West Brom draw against QPR

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante registered his name on the scorers sheet after finding the back of the net in West Bromwich Albion's draw at home against Queens Park Rangers.

Thomas-Asante ended his mini goal drought after breaking the deadlock early in the 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

The 24-year-old pounced onto a John Swift pass in the tenth minute to open the scoring after a blistering start by the host.

Three minutes later Semi Ajayi doubled the lead for the Baggies.

However, Lyndon Dykes responded for the visitors after 22 minutes with a fine finish before veteran forward Chris Martin levelled the scores after the break.

Thomas-Asante, who joined West Brom in the summer transfer window, has now scored six goals in the English Championship. He also has two goals to his credit in the FA Cup.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more