Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on target as West Bromwich Albion secure victory in English Championship

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante showcased his prowess on Monday night by finding the back of the net for West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship.

The Baggies secured a resounding 2-0 victory on the road against Coventry City, propelling them to fifth place on the league table with 23 points from 14 games.

Thomas-Asante played a crucial role in the match, coming on as a substitute for Nathaniel Chalobah and making an impact within 37 minutes of play. Albion's victory was sealed with goals on either side of half-time, with in-form duo Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante proving to be the difference-makers.

The match saw several opportunities for both sides, with Kyle Bartley hitting the post for Albion, and Coventry's Haji Wright missing close-range efforts. The Coventry side was continually thwarted by a resilient Albion defense throughout the first half.

However, the turning point arrived in the 69th minute when super substitute Thomas-Asante was brilliantly played through on goal by Matt Phillips. The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward exhibited his prowess with an emphatic finish into the top corner, doubling the Baggies' advantage.

Thomas-Asante's performance continues to impress this season, with four goals and one assist in 12 matches in the English second tier. His contribution played a vital role in Albion's victory, as they defended resolutely to secure a clean sheet and three valuable points.