Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on target for West Brom in EFL Cup

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante found the mark in the EFL Cup match, but his efforts couldn't prevent West Bromwich Albion from succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Stoke City on Tuesday.

Thomas-Asante's goal, his first of the season, ended up being a consolation as Stoke City clinched victory. Stoke's Vidigal quickly responded with a goal in the 65th minute, just after Thomas-Asante had levelled the score for West Bromwich Albion.

Throughout the game, Stoke City held sway, creating numerous scoring opportunities that intensified in the second half. Stoke's halftime lead was established by Wesley, who capitalised on a defensive misstep by West Brom's Kyle Bartley. Wesley's powerful shot ricocheted off the post and young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths before settling in the net.

Despite West Brom's infusion of nine new players into their lineup, the revamped team struggled to withstand Stoke's unyielding pressure. Stoke City capitalised on their chances, securing advancement in the EFL Cup through Vidigal's pivotal goal.